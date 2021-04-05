Morgan County COVID-19 positivity continues downward trend, vaccine rollout continues

DECATUR, Ala. – Vaccines highlighted Monday’s COVID-19 update from Morgan County officials.

Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner started the briefing by reminding the community about three helplines for those who may have trouble registering online for a vaccine.

Westmeade Baptist Church (256) 353-2490, open 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Epic Church – (256) 584-7080, open 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Rotary Club of Decatur – (256) 303-1123, open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Ladner also gave an update on COVID-19 case numbers across the county – 11,766 Morgan County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020, with a 14-day average positivity rate of 3.72%.

Decatur-Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said there were five inpatients with COVID-19; two were in intensive care, and one of the two was on a ventilator.

Powers said even with the reduced numbers, the hospital is still seeing patients who are waiting until the last minute to seek medical care. She discouraged this behavior, citing monoclonal antibodies for those with high-risk conditions, as well as other treatments to help those seeking care.

With vaccine eligibility opening to all Alabama residents age 16 and older Monday, Powers said the hospital is receiving more vaccine shipments every week – the hospital has given almost 17,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to date.

Powers and Judy Smith from the Alabama Department of Public Health said clinics are beginning to run into a problem now that the vaccine is more widely available; as people make an appointment with the first place that calls them back, they forget to cancel with other places the registered with, leaving clinics with doses that must be used or otherwise wasted.

Smith suggested those who are having trouble getting appointments to contact local hospitals or local county health departments and see if they have any extra doses they need to give out.

Smith said if they do, they have around 30 minutes to administer the dose before it spoils.

For those 16 or 17 years old, the Pfizer vaccine is the only option authorized for vaccination as of Monday, and the county health departments are NOT using the Pfizer vaccine. In Morgan County, local pharmacies and Decatur-Morgan Hospital do use Pfizer.

Smith pointed the public to vaccinefinder.org, a site that allows anyone to search for clinics near them – even clinics offering a specific vaccine.

However, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris previously advised those 18 and older to take the first vaccine they can get, regardless of which one it is.