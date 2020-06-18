WATCH: Senator Doug Jones to provide COVID-19 updates; speak to gastroenterology specialist

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

Senator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) will host his weekly Facebook Live press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama and other news of the day. 

He will be joined by special guest Dr. Nina Garrett, a gastroenterology specialist at Baptist Health in Montgomery.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News