LIVE: Sen. Doug Jones, State Health Officer Dr. Harris to provide COVID-19 updates

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senator Doug Jones will host a press conference with Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris Wednesday morning to share updates about the status of COVID-19 in the state.

In addition to providing insights on the latest health data, they will also answer questions.

For more information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

LATEST POSTS

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News