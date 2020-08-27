WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones, Mayor Walt Maddox to provide updates on the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama

News

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Senator Doug Jones will be joined by Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox to hold a press conference to share updates about the COVID-19 crisis in Alabama.

They will also discuss other news of the day.

For more details regarding the pandemic in Alabama, visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website.

