JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Unified Command has issued a mandatory face covering order that will go into effect on Monday, June 29th at 5 p.m.

The new order does not include churches, but health officials still strongly recommend congregants—and all citizens—wear face coverings. This new ordinance will supersede the Birmingham face covering ordinance that is set to expire July 3.



Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson says wearing masks could potentially reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by 50%. As the number of cases continues to climb, he advises all citizens recognize the seriousness of the pandemic.

Dr. Michael Saag, Professor of Medicine in UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases says face coverings will not only cut down on the number of cases but will help free up hospital resources. The more people who require COVID-19 treatment, the less space hospitals have for treating people suffering from other ailments, he said.

During the conference, health officials urged Jefferson County citizens to adhere to the face mask ordinance, saying that a failure to do so will lead to an uptick in cases.

Dr. Wilson says that when it comes to face coverings, people are becoming careless and need to understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 33,717 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. They’ve reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,653 cases requiring hospitalization.



Health officials report that so far in Alabama, 18,866 people have recovered from COVID-19, and 377,857 coronavirus tests have been completed.

Jefferson County is one of the top counties in the state for number of reported cases.



For more details visit the Jefferson County Department of Public Health website.