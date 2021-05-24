Live inside a 70s-era post office for $180,000

(NEXSTAR) – In Port Ewen, New York, you can live inside a formally functional U.S. Post Office, near the main shopping district, for $180,000.

The post office was built in 1975. It was fully operational until about two years ago, according listing agent Peter Cantine.

“It has a checkered past,” he joked.

The building is now for sale as a residence, as the property must revert to residential zoning laws for the area.

The post office currently consists of one large, gutted room and two half-bathrooms. New owners would need to build out a kitchen, as well as a full bathroom, to make the space inhabitable.

But, Cantine said the space has “got possibilities — and it really has captured people’s imaginations.”

He doesn’t see the property as a teardown, but as an opportunity for renovation.

“It’s such a solid building structurally, and building costs have escalated so recently, there’s value in what’s sitting there as a redo,” he said.