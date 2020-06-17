WATCH: Inciting to riot charges dismissed against Jermaine ‘FunnyMaine’ Johnson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the attorney representing Birmingham comedian Jermaine “Funnymaine” Johnson announced that the court had dismissed charges against him for his part in a protest held at Linn Park weeks ago.

Emory Anthony, Johnson’s attorney, held a press conference, where he announced that the inciting a riot charges against Johnson had been dismissed. Inciting a riot is a Class A misdeamenor in Alabama.

Johnson, who is well-known online for his humorous videos on Alabama football, was one of the main speakers at a protest held at Linn Park in downtown Birmingham May 31, where protesters took hammers and rocks to the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and vandalized it. The protesters also tore down a statue of Charles Linn, the park’s namesake and a Birmingham businessman who served in the Confederate States Navy during the Civil War.

As the night went on, the protest took a violent turn with several nearby businesses sustaining damage and some reporters being hit.

The city has since removed the Confederate monument from the park.

