Huntsville Hospital COO: COVID-19 numbers indicate “going in the right direction”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Officials provided the latest COVID-19 update to residents of Huntsville and Madison County.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director; Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President & Chief Operating Officer; and Cathy Miller, United Way of Madison County Community Impact Director were in attendance.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County. Since the pandemic began there have been 794,773 positive cases in the state, with 50,310 cases in Madison County. 637 people have died from COVID-19 in the county up last week from 610.

Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President & Chief Operating Officer gave updated information on the number of COVID-19 patients in the Huntsville Hospital system. Currently, there are 144 COVID-19 in-patients with 40 of those patients in the ICU and 39 are on a ventilator. Doghty said 90% of those COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“We are pretty close to the state average,” said Doughty. “Our positivity rate is about 15.5 percent. The good news is that it was 17 percent last week and 22 percent the week before that, which are all good indicators that we are going in the right direction.”