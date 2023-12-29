HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than one thousand people celebrated at the Live Five New Year’s Eve party at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville last year.

The South Hall ballrooms at VBC are being transformed into party central. Whether you like Diana Ross, Dolly Parton or Dr Dre this party’s got something for everyone and the best part of all organizers are making sure you have some fun in a safe atmosphere.

One wristband, one location, five different parties. you can dance the night away to everything from Latin pop, rock, country to hip-hop and old-school music. Event host Wiley Day says this NYE party will be a safe, clean and enjoyable event to ring in the new year.

“Of course the average person when they go out they go to three different bars or clubs or events or establishments and what do they do,” Day said. “They take drinks or they take a drink from each one of those and when they leave you run the risk of possibly being pulled over. Now that can happen here but we wanted to put all that in one place where you can come in have a good time don’t have to leave and your only destination is home.”

Day says signs will be posted throughout the south hall to remind people to monitor how much alcohol they are drinking and to take an Uber or a Lyft if they’ve had too much to drink. Day says they’ll be depending on the VBC to help keep people safe.

“The VBC staff does a very good job their security does a very good job of making sure people are you know in order,” Day said.

Huntsville Police Department patrol officers and the DUI task force will be increasing their presence and will be on the lookout for impaired drivers, speeders and those not wearing a seat belt. They advise anyone planning to drink alcohol should have a designated driver or use a ride-share app or taxi.

Tickets are still available prices start at $45. The host says this is a party with a purpose. There will be four bins throughout the venue people can donate socks for inner city youth, and men and women who are homeless. This year’s goal is 2,000 pairs of socks, to donate contact 256-417-1710 or email day2ent.llc@gmail.com