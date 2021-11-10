LIVE Crew-3 launch coverage: NASA, SpaceX sending 4 more astronauts to International Space Station

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After nearly two weeks of delays, NASA and SpaceX are targeting a Wednesday night launch of the Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station.

Crew-3 was originally scheduled to launch on Halloween. Poor weather conditions pushed the launch back, and then a “minor medical issue” with one of the astronauts forced another delay late in the week.

After another round of unfavorable weather caused a third delay, NASA and SpaceX pivoted the focus to bringing Crew-2 home to Earth before launching Crew-3. The four astronauts from the Crew-2 mission splashed down off the coast of Florida Monday night.

After Crew-2’s successful journey home, SpaceX and NASA are now targeting a 9:03 p.m. ET launch of Crew-3 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday. Weather conditions are about 70% favorable for launch with the primary concerns of cumulus cloud rule and flight through precipitation.

Crew-3 will carry three NASA astronauts – Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron – to the International Space Station along with European Space Agency Astronaut Matthias Maurer. The crew will be launched by a used Falcon 9 rocket, but will be inside a new Crew Dragon Capsule called Endurance.

“The crew has come up with the name, which is ‘Endurance,’ and it speaks to us on a number of levels,” Chari explained. “First off, just a tribute to the tenacity of human spirit as we push humans and machines farther than we ever have.”

The launch will mark the 600th person to fly into space in the 60 years we’ve been making the journey. The Crew-3 mission includes three rookie fliers.

“We couldn’t be more excited about joining the space station crew for Expedition 66,” Barron said. “We have a lot of exciting things planned from space walks to science experiments to visitors with the private astronauts’ missions and space flight participants. So it’s kind of a dream mission for a rookie flyer.”

The Crew-3 astronauts are set to stay in orbit for six months after launch.