Congressional startup day – Alabama Minority Business Roundtable with Senator Jones

U.S. Senator Doug Jones will host a Minority Business Roundtable with Alabama entrepreneurs to highlight the contributions that minority business leaders are making in Alabama and to discuss ways that the government can continue to support innovation in light of the COVID-19 crisis.



Alabama is home to over 79,000 minority-owned small business and minority-owned businesses are disproportionately hurt by the cost of and lack of access to capital.

From his position on the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, Senator Jones has been an advocate for small businesses and startups in Alabama.



Among other things, he has introduced legislation to cover the wages and benefits of employees of small businesses affected by the COVID crisis, and during the negotiations for the CARES Act, he proposed the Small Business Lifeline fund to direct financial assistance to workers through payroll processing companies.