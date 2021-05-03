LIVE BLOG: Huntsville Police Officer William Darby’s trial gets underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Officer William Darby is accused of murdering Jeffrey Parker in April 2018.

Parker called 911 saying he was suicidal. Officer Darby was the third officer to respond to Parker’s home on Deramus Avenue. Darby shot Parker after Parker refused to drop a gun he had been holding to his own head.

After the shooting, a Huntsville Police Department Review Board found Darby acted within department policy, but the Madison County District Attorney’s Office disagreed. A Madison County grand jury indicted him for murder in August 2018.

