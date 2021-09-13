3 children, 2 adults killed in Akron house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department reports 5 people were killed and 4 people were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters and officers responded to a house fire at 1118 Linden Ave. just before 1 a.m.

According to the fire department, emergency workers found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the house when they arrived on the scene.

Akron Fire says 5 people were killed. The Summit County Medical Examiner confirms 3 children and 2 adults are among the dead.

An Akron Public Schools spokesperson said the 3 children — ages 5, 11, and 16– attended schools in the district.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack released the following statement:

“Early this morning we were informed of a fire that has taken the lives of three children. Three Akron Public Schools students. We cannot express our shared grief, in words. Our best efforts now are focused on connecting with our students and staff who will be affected by this. Grief counselors have been mobilized now and are where they need to be to help our district through this tragedy.”

Their identities have not been confirmed by the medical examiner, however, a man at the scene told us his father was among the dead, along with his stepmother and their 2 girls.

Four people were taken to Akron-area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 everyone who lived in the home was related.

Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from three sides of the home as crews arrived.

