Little River Canyon reaches record high visitation in 2020

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Little River Canyon National Preserve saw a record number of visitors in 2020.

The National Park Service released their visitation numbers for Little River Canyon in 2020 and the numbers of visitors are up drastically from 2019. 649,986 people visited in 2019 and about 802,375 people visited in 2020.

Fall of 2020 saw the biggest increase compared to fall of 2019. The numbers were up over 67% in October and over 79% in November.

With the increased number of visitors visiting the park it has been harder to find a parking space. Rangers say that those who are visiting the popular spots should arrive earlier, those parking lots have a tendency to fill up before 10 am.

Rangers also recommend that visitors have a backup plan in case the parking lots are full there are plenty of other parks nearby. Other opportunities include DeSoto State Park, Buck’s Pocket State Park, Lake Guntersville State Park, and Weiss Lake in Alabama. There are also Cloudland Canyon State Park and James H. Floyd State Park in Georgia that are close by.

2021 is looking like it will have even more visitors than 2020 based on numbers from January and February.