Little River Canyon offering free ranger-led hikes, educational programs in December

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Little River Canyon National Preserve announced some free Ranger-led hikes and programs that will be offered in December.

Park rangers will present programs at 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM CST on scheduled days that talk about the natural and cultural resources of Little River Canyon National Preserve. Organizers say that reservations are not required.

Ranger-led hikes will include a variety of trails, trail lengths, difficulties, and topics being featured, according to the release.

Participants need to bring water and sturdy, close-toed shoes.

Schedule of Programs & Hikes

Friday, December 4th & December 11th at 10 AM & 2 PM – Beaver Pond Trail – Hike – 2 hours

Learn how to identify plants while discovering the winter season of Little River Canyon. Learn about how canyons are formed and why beavers play important roles in the environment. – Meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.

Saturday, December 5th at 10 AM & 2 PM – Primitive Tools and Weapons- Program- 30 minutes

Take a trip through time by learning about the different tools, weapons, and techniques used by prehistoric people in the Southeast for everyday survival. Rangers will demonstrate a variety of equipment that would have been used during each of the different time periods represented in Alabama. Learn about hunting tools such as the atlatl, bow and arrow, and blow gun, and see some of the tools and techniques used to make fire, stone points, and more. -Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 10 AM & 2 PM – Carnivorous Plants-Program- 30 minutes

Beautiful and deadly, carnivorous plants use clever tricks to lure bugs to their doom! Learn the how and why of these amazing plants bite back and discover the incredible diversity of carnivorous plants found in Alabama, including the endangered Green Pitcher Plant protected at Little River Canyon National Preserve. – Meet at the Little River Falls parking area off State Route 35

Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10 AM & 2 PM – Reading Tree Rings- Program- 30 minutes

Have you ever seen the rings inside a tree once it has been cut down? Those rings are history books that nature has provided us to learn about the natural world around us over time. Learn how to read them with rangers. – Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Friday, December 18th at 10 AM & 2 PM – Cherokee Clans- Program- 30 minutes

The Native American tribe known as the Cherokee has a very rich history that includes complex clan politics and structure as well as unique laws. This matrilineal society has strong ties to North Alabama and United States History. Join park rangers in this interactive program at Little River Falls to learn about these fascinating people. -Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Saturday, December 19th, 2020 10 AM & 2 PM – Little Falls Trail-Hike-1.5 hours

Take a hike with a ranger along the rim of the canyon and down to the river. Learn about how canyons are formed, water sheds, and geology. – Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 – Mushrooms of Little River Canyon-Program/Hike-1 hour

Take a hike into the canyon with rangers and identify different species of fungi growing throughout the canyon. Fungi are used for many things and come in many forms, learn about how they grow and why they are essential to ecosystems everywhere. – Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

For more information, contact the Interpretation Office at (256) 845-9605 or go to nps.gov/liri.

The programs are weather-dependent.