Little River Canyon National Preserve provides tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Officials with the Little River Canyon National Preserve are providing helpful tips for visitors ahead of what is expected to be a busy Memorial Day weekend.
- Parking: Spectators should expect to arrive early to secure a parking spot near Little River Falls, as it usually fills by 10 a.m. The overflow parking lot of the Little River Canyon Center has also been made available thanks to Jacksonville State University. National Park Service staff and volunteers will conduct parking control.
- Weather: The forecast shows 75 to 80 degree weather. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are common for this time of the year, so visitors are highly encouraged to monitor conditions before jumping into the water at Little River Canyon.
- COVID-19 Safety: Officials with the Little River Canyon National Preserve are advising visitors to adhere to all current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) when it comes to COVID-19 protocols.
- Alcohol & Controlled Substances: Alcoholic beverages and controlled substances are NOT allowed at Little River Canyon National Preserve.
For more information, please contact Public Information Officer/Park Ranger Matt Switzer at 256-845-9605.