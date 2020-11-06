Little River Canyon National Preserve announces free Ranger-led hikes, programs

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Mark your Calendars! Little River Canyon National Preserve announced free Ranger-led hikes and programs offered throughout November 2020.

Rangers say these programs and hikes will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

Park rangers will present programs every Saturday at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm CST that honor North Alabama Native American Heritage and every Sunday in November Rangers will also provide nature hikes and programs at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm CST.

Organizers say the hikes will include various trails offering different lengths and difficulties.

Reservations are not required, however, the programs will be weather-dependent.

For more information, please contact the Interpretation Office at (256) 845-9605 or go to nps.gov/liri.

Full Schedule of Hikes and Programs –

Saturday, November 7 at 10:00 AM & 2 PM and Saturday, November 21st at 10 AM

Cherokee Clans – 1 hour

The Native American tribe known as the Cherokee has a very rich history that includes complex clan politics and structure as well as unique laws. This matrilineal society has strong ties to North Alabama and United States History. Join park rangers in this interactive program at Little River Falls to learn about these fascinating people. Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Saturday, November 14th at 10:00 AM and Saturday, November 21st & 28th at 2 PM

Native American Tools & Weapons – 1 hour

Take a trip through time by learning about the different tools, weapons, and techniques used by prehistoric people in the Southeast for everyday survival. Rangers will demonstrate a variety of equipment that would have been used during each of the different time periods represented in Alabama. Learn about hunting tools such as the atlatl, bow and arrow, and blow gun, and see some of the tools and techniques used to make fire, stone points, and more.

Saturday, November 14th at 2:00 PM & November 28th at 10:00 AM

Women in Cherokee Society- 1 Hour

Women played important roles in Cherokee society. They were the heads of their family groups, council leaders, and negotiators. Learn about the life of an influential Cherokee woman named Nancy Ward and the role she played in the American Revolution and the advancement of the Cherokee people. Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Sunday, November 8th at 10 AM & 2 PM, November 15th at 2 PM, and November 29th at 10 AM

Beaver Pond Trail – 1.5-mile easy hike – 2 hours

Even while the leaves change and fall, some plants still live and thrive! Learn how to identify plants while discovering the fall season of Little River Canyon. Learn about how canyons are formed and why beavers play important roles in the environment. – meet at Beaver Pond Trail parking lot on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.

Sunday, November 15th at 10:00 AM

Road 8 to High Rock – 5-mile moderate hike – 2+ hours

Discover the fall colors emerging in the Wildlife Management Area with a walk through the woodlands of Little River Canyon National Preserve and down to the river – meet at the Road 8 & 9 parking area at the end of Oak Hill Road.

Sunday, November 22nd at 2 PM

Little Falls Trail- 1.5-mile moderate hike- 2 hours

Take a hike with a ranger along the rim of the canyon and down to the river. Learn about how canyons are formed, water sheds, and geology. Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.

Sunday November 22nd at 10 AM and 29th at 2 PM

Carnivorous Plants- 1 hour

All plants live off sun, water, and soil, right? No, some plants are carnivores! Learn about an amazing family of plants and how they lure insects, small amphibians, and sometimes small rodents into pits of acid! Meet at Little River Falls Parking Area off State Route 35.