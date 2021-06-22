Little River Arts Council to host summer concert series in Mentone

The Little River Arts Council will kick off its summer concert series this Saturday. (Little River Arts Council | Facebook.com)

MENTONE, Ala. — The Little River Arts Council (LRAC) will begin its “Music for the People” summer concert series on June 26.

The June 26 show, which will feature the Black Sedan Band from Birmingham, is family-friendly and free to the public. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Linger Longer Pavilion behind the Mentone Inn.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own chairs and picnic dinner; however, Fontastic Foods will be on-site selling gourmet meals and sides.

Save the dates for all of the “Music for the People” concert series listed below:

June 26: Black Sedan Band at Mentone Inn Pavilion

Black Sedan Band at Mentone Inn Pavilion July 3: Pop-Up Artist Market at Mentone Inn Pavilion

Pop-Up Artist Market at Mentone Inn Pavilion July 24: Natti Love Joys Concert at Mentone Inn Pavilion

Natti Love Joys Concert at Mentone Inn Pavilion August 7: Jess Goggans Band at Mentone Inn Pavilion

Jess Goggans Band at Mentone Inn Pavilion August 14: LRAC Membership Social, watch for details!

LRAC Membership Social, watch for details! September 4: Follow Your Art at MERF House Walking Track

Follow Your Art at MERF House Walking Track September 25: Local Musicians Showcase at Mentone Inn Pavilion

For more information on LRAC membership, visit littleriverartscouncil.org.