Little Richard dead at age 87

Legendary rock and roll singer Little Richard has died.

His manager Wayne Chaney confirmed the singer’s death to WHNT News 19, saying he died in his sleep at his brother’s home in Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Little Richard was 87.

Born December 5, 1932, in Macon, Georgia, Little Richard rose to fame in the 1950s, with several top 10 hits through his career such as “Tutti Frutti,” “Long Tall Sally,” “Rip It Up,” “Lucille,” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.”

He attended Oakwood University (known as Oakwood College when he attended).

An influence to several bands with his rhythm and blues, gospel, and church-sponsored piano lessons, his songs were covered by several artists – even the Beatles.

While he never won a Grammy, he did win the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, one year after releasing his final album. He was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.