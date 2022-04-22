(WHNT) — Little Debbie is releasing candles scented like two of their most iconic treats just in time for Mother’s Day.

In a press release, the company announced two scented candles, one that smells like an Oatmeal Cream Pie and another that provides the scent of a Honey Bun.

“I am excited to offer these specialty candles scented like our top products,” said Little Debbie Product Manager Erica Harrison. “I get to enjoy the fresh-baked aroma each time I pull up to the bakery, and now we can share that experience with everyone!”

McKee Foods, Little Debbie’s parent company, said more scents can be expected in the future.

“We worked with several suppliers to get just the right scents to match the comforts of our snack cakes,” said Jenn Segan-Whitehead, the eCommerce Sales manager responsible for the partnership that made the cozy candle. “We also strived to provide the same quality in this candle that you expect of the Little Debbie brand.”

Both candles were launched on Monday, April 18 and are available only at shop.littledebbie.com. They are priced at $14.99 each.