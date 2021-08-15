Listerhill donates $25K to fund Athens State Reading Lab

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens State University’s Reading and Literacy Lab will be getting a much-needed upgrade.

Listerhill Credit Union has donated $25,000 to the lab, which will be put toward the purchase of a smart board, software, games, journals, assessment tools, workshops, and other technologies.

The lab, which will be located in the college’s Chasteen Hall, provides a hands-on technology experience for aspiring teachers as virtual learning and new technologies become more frequent in schools nationwide.

“The College of Education is excited about the impact this much-needed upgrade will have on our teacher candidates and their ability to ignite literacy gains in their current and future students,” said Dr. Lee Vartanian, Dean of the College of Education. “We thank Listerhill for their commitment to improving the lives and opportunities of children through their support of this engaging literacy lab.”

Athens State estimates the Reading Lab could provide hands-on training for 1,000 new teachers over the next five years.

“Listerhill has always supported local schools because education is the building block for improving lives,” said Chris Anderson, Vice President of Marketing at Listerhill Credit Union. “Therefore, an investment into Athens State’s Reading and Literacy Lab, which teaches the teachers, aligns perfectly with our mission.”