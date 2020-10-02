List: What we know about top-level White House staff’s coronavirus test results

(KRON) — President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the early hours of Friday morning. The two were tested for the virus after Trump’s aide Hope Hicks had a positive test result.

Team Trump has traveled extensively this week and efforts to determine who else might be infected are now underway.

Trump’s inner circle is frequently tested for coronavirus, but on Thursday some of the results were being made public following the positive tests by the president and first lady. It should be noted that tests are not 100% accurate and many of the people listed below have been in close contact on the campaign trail in recent days. It’s possible that results for some of the individuals below may change after subsequent tests.

Here’s a list of U.S. officials or Trump family members who got tested and their known result status as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 2. This will be updated as information comes in:

President Donald Trump – Positive First lady Melania Trump – Positive Jared Kushner (son-in-law) and Ivanka Trump (daughter) – Negative Barron Trump (son) – Negative

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence – Negative

Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris – Negative

Trump aide Hope Hicks – Positive

U.S. Secretary of Treasure Steve Mnuchin – Negative

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar – Negative

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel – Positive

Nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett – Negative

Joe Biden, Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, was tested Friday and his initial test results were negative. He was with Trump, without a mask, during the 90-minute presidential debate on Tuesday in Cleveland.