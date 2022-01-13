LIST: Tennessee Valley schools in-person or virtual?

Junior high school girl Do homework at home Because the school is closed Due to the severe outbreak of the Corona virus Covid-19 and Dust PM2.5 in Bangkok Thailand

(WHNT) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state many school systems are reinstating mask requirements and making the transition back to virtual learning.

News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools In-person learning Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved

Muscle Shoals City Schools Virtual learning: January 14 Masks preferred

Sheffield City Schools In-person learning

Tuscumbia City Schools In-person learning



DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools Virtual learning: January 14

Fort Payne City Schools Virtual learning: January 14



Franklin County

Franklin County Schools In-person learning

Russellville City Schools Virtual learning: January 13-21



Giles County

Giles County Schools In-person learning



Jackson County

Jackson County Schools In-person learning

Scottsboro City Schools Virtual learning: January 14



Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Schools Virtual learning: January 14

Florence City Schools In-person learning



Lawrence County

Lawrence County Schools In-person learning



Limestone County

Limestone County Schools In-person learning

Athens City Schools In-person learning



Lincoln County, Tenn.

Lincoln County Schools In-person learning

Fayetteville City Schools In-person learning



Madison County

Madison County Schools In-person learning

Huntsville City Schools In-person learning Masks required

Madison City Schools In-person learning Masks required



Marshall County

Marshall County Schools In-person learning

Albertville City Schools In-person learning Masks optional

Arab City Schools In-person learning Mask required: January 13-21

Boaz City Schools Virtual learning: January 14 and January 18

Guntersville City Schools In-person learning



Morgan County

Morgan County Schools In-person learning

Decatur City Schools Virtual learning: January 14-21

Hartselle City Schools Virtual learning: January 14 and January 18



If we happened to miss an update to policies, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.