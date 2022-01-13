LIST: Tennessee Valley schools in-person or virtual?

(WHNT) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state many school systems are reinstating mask requirements and making the transition back to virtual learning.

News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:

Colbert County

  • Colbert County Schools
    • In-person learning
    • Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved
  • Muscle Shoals City Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 14
    • Masks preferred
  • Sheffield City Schools
    • In-person learning 
  • Tuscumbia City Schools
    • In-person learning

DeKalb County

  • DeKalb County Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14
  • Fort Payne City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14

Franklin County

  • Franklin County Schools
    • In-person learning 
  • Russellville City Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 13-21

Giles County

  • Giles County Schools
    • In-person learning

Jackson County

  • Jackson County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Scottsboro City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14

Lauderdale County

  • Lauderdale County Schools 
    • Virtual learning: January 14
  • Florence City Schools 
    • In-person learning

Lawrence County

  • Lawrence County Schools
    • In-person learning

Limestone County

  • Limestone County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Athens City Schools
    • In-person learning

Lincoln County, Tenn.

  • Lincoln County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Fayetteville City Schools
    • In-person learning

Madison County

  • Madison County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Huntsville City Schools
    • In-person learning
    • Masks required
  • Madison City Schools
    • In-person learning
    • Masks required

Marshall County

  • Marshall County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Albertville City Schools 
    • In-person learning
    • Masks optional
  • Arab City Schools
    • In-person learning
    • Mask required: January 13-21
  • Boaz City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14 and January 18
  • Guntersville City Schools
    • In-person learning 

Morgan County

  • Morgan County Schools
    • In-person learning
  • Decatur City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14-21
  • Hartselle City Schools
    • Virtual learning: January 14 and January 18

If we happened to miss an update to policies, please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.

