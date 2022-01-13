LIST: Tennessee Valley schools in-person or virtual?

(WHNT) – With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state many school systems are reinstating mask requirements and making the transition back to virtual learning.
News 19 has put together a list of where schools in our area stand:
Colbert County
- Colbert County Schools
- In-person learning
- Masks optional but preferred when social distancing can’t be achieved
- Muscle Shoals City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14
- Masks preferred
- Sheffield City Schools
- In-person learning
- Tuscumbia City Schools
- In-person learning
DeKalb County
- DeKalb County Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14
- Fort Payne City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14
Franklin County
- Franklin County Schools
- In-person learning
- Russellville City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 13-21
Giles County
- Giles County Schools
- In-person learning
Jackson County
- Jackson County Schools
- In-person learning
- Scottsboro City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14
Lauderdale County
- Lauderdale County Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14
- Florence City Schools
- In-person learning
Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Schools
- In-person learning
Limestone County
- Limestone County Schools
- In-person learning
- Athens City Schools
- In-person learning
Lincoln County, Tenn.
- Lincoln County Schools
- In-person learning
- Fayetteville City Schools
- In-person learning
Madison County
- Madison County Schools
- In-person learning
- Huntsville City Schools
- In-person learning
- Masks required
- Madison City Schools
- In-person learning
- Masks required
Marshall County
- Marshall County Schools
- In-person learning
- Albertville City Schools
- In-person learning
- Masks optional
- Arab City Schools
- In-person learning
- Mask required: January 13-21
- Boaz City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14 and January 18
- Guntersville City Schools
- In-person learning
Morgan County
- Morgan County Schools
- In-person learning
- Decatur City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14-21
- Hartselle City Schools
- Virtual learning: January 14 and January 18
