LIST: North Alabama School systems begin to reevaluate masking requirements

Many school systems in North Alabama are planning to reevaluate their masking requirements in September and October. Here is the latest masking requirement information for each school district.

In Alabama, there is no statewide mask requirement for schools, instead, local officials can make their own decisions for their schools.

Here’s a list of where school districts across north Alabama stand with mask requirements and health protocols:

Colbert County

Colbert County Schools: Masks are required through September 17.

Muscle Shoals City Schools: Masks are required through October 1.

Sheffield City Schools: Masks are required until September 30.

Tuscumbia City Schools: Masks are not required for students and staff. The full health plan is here.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County Schools: Masks are only required on buses.

Fort Payne City Schools: Masks are required through October 1.

Franklin County

Franklin County Schools: Masks are encouraged but not required. The re-opening plan is here.

Russellville City Schools: Masks are required. District leaders plan to reevaluate this soon.

Giles County, Tenn.

Giles County Schools: Masks are not required. Their COVID-19 protocols can be found here.

Jackson County

J ackson County Schools: Masks are required on buses, but not in buildings, as of August 16.

Scottsboro City Schools: Masks are required.

Lauderdale County

Florence City Schools: Masks required for all K-12 students, staff, faculty, and visitors. The schools COVID-19 Tracker can be viewed here.

Lauderdale County Schools: Masks are not required as of August 16. The district’s latest numbers can be seen here.

Lawrence County

Lawrence County Schools: Masks are required through September 17. The full health and wellness plan can be found here.

Limestone County

Athens City Schools: Masks will be required for all staff, faculty and students over age 2. A weekly COVID-19 update can be found here.

Limestone County Schools: Masks will be required on school buses but not in school buildings, as of August 16.

Lincoln County, Tenn.

Fayetteville City Schools: Masks are recommended but not required, as of August 16.

Lincoln County Schools: Masks are recommended but not required for schools and buses, as of August 16.

Madison County

Madison City Schools: Masks are required inside school building and on buses.

Madison County Schools: Masks are required. The COVID-19 Dashboard can be found here.

Huntsville City Schools: Masks required for everyone 2 years old and older inside any HCS building, aboard buses or inside HCS-operated vehicles. Here is where to find a weekely case update.

Marshall County

Albertville City Schools: Masks are required on buses and in buildings through September 17.

Arab City Schools: Masks required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors through at least October 1.

Boaz City Schools: Masks will be required indoors from Wednesday, August 9 through Friday, September 3. The school system has not responded to our inquiry about their current mask requirement.

Guntersville City Schools: Masks are required on buses, optional in buildings.

Marshall County Schools: Masks are not required.

Morgan County

Decatur City Schools: Masks are required for students and staff.

Hartselle City Schools: Masks are recommended but not required, as of August 16. District will provide weekly updates here.

Morgan County Schools: Mask requirement expired September 10.

If we happened to miss your school district or a change in making requirements please let us know by emailing whnt@nexstardigital.com.