LIST: More blood drives in the Greater Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — LifeSouth has announced more blood drives across the Greater Huntsville area as the nation continues to struggle with a blood shortage.

If you are able, you’re encouraged to visit one of these locations at the time posted to donate blood. The blood drives listed are between August 17 and August 29.

Athens

August 21: Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. August 25: Athens State University on North Beaty Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Athens State University on North Beaty Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 29: New Hope Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elkmont

August 28: Mama D’s on Elkton Road from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Huntsville

August 17: 24/7 Health Club on Winchester Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

24/7 Health Club on Winchester Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 18: Aldi on University Drive from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Aldi on University Drive from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. August 19: Lowes on NW Memorial Parkway from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lowes on NW Memorial Parkway from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. August 20: Walmart on University Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walmart on University Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. August 21: Whole Foods on Bob Wallace Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods on Bob Wallace Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 22: Kroger on Moores Mill Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kroger on Moores Mill Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 23: Kroger on University Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kroger on University Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. August 24: Progress Bank on Williams Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Progress Bank on Williams Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 25: Dick’s Sporting Goods on Carl T. Jones Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods on Carl T. Jones Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 26: Averbuch Realty on Williams Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Averbuch Realty on Williams Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 27: Sam’s Club on National Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam’s Club on National Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. August 28: Kroger on Oakwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Kroger on Oakwood Avenue from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. August 29: Winchester Road Baptist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Madison

August 22: Heritage Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Heritage Church from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 26: Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 27: Walmart on Madison Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Hope

August 17: Piggly Wiggly on Highway 431 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Owens Cross Roads

August 29: Walmart on Sutton Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To donate blood directly at Madison’s LifeSouth centers, visit either location at 8190 Madison Blvd or 12060 County Line Road in Madison.