LIST: LifeSouth announces blood drives for greater Huntsville area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Areas across North Alabama and nationwide continue to see a blood shortage as organizations begin calling the issue an emergency situation.
If you are able, you’re encouraged to visit one of these locations at the time posted to donate blood. The blood drives listed are between August 2 and August 15.
Athens
- August 6: Bank Independent on Highway 72 East, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 9: Big Lots on U.S. Highway 72, 11 a.m. to 5p.m.
- August 10: Dollar Tree on Highway 72 East, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- August 14: 18310 Alabama 251, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in memory of Kaley Greer)
Gurley
- August 9: Piggly Wiggly on Highway 72, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hazel Green
- August 11: Bruce’s Foodland on Highway 231, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Huntsville
- August 2: Cricket Wireless on 3503 Memorial Parkway NW, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- August 3: UAB Health System on Governors Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 4: Kroger on Moores Mill Road, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 5: Walmart on Drake Avenue, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 6: Drake’s Huntsville on Whitesburg Drive, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- August 7: The Market at MidCity on University Drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 8: Valley Bend Shopping Center, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 9: Publix on Winchester Road, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- August 12: Sparkman Center on 5308 Martin Road SW, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- August 13: Madison County Service Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- August 14: Lowe Mill Arts & Entertainment, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 15: Rural King, 3418 North Memorial Parkway, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Madison
- August 2: City of Madison on Hughes Road, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- August 3: Walmart on Wall Triana Highway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 4: Madison Hospital, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 5: Madison Hospital, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- August 8: Madison Church of Christ on Hughes Road, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- August 11: Walmart on Madison Blvd, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- August 13: Walmart on Highway 72, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Owens Cross Roads
- August 4: Walmart on Sutton Road, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- August 11: State Farm (Alan Waggonier), 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
To donate blood directly at Madison’s LifeSouth centers, visit either location at 8190 Madison Blvd or 12060 County Line Road in Madison.