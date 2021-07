LIST: LifeSouth announces blood drives across North Alabama

(WHNT) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers has released the full list of blood drives happening across North Alabama over the next few weeks.

Blood can be donated at any of the sites listed below or at one of the two LifeSouth centers in Madison located at 8190 County Road and 12060 County Line Road.

Ardmore

July 27: New Hope Wellness Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Athens

July 19: Hometown Grocery (located on S Jefferson) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hometown Grocery (located on S Jefferson) from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 23: Walmart on Highway 72 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart on Highway 72 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 24: Cricket Wireless from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cricket Wireless from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25: Big Lots on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Big Lots on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 26: CVS from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 30: In’Tech American at Turner Medical from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In’Tech American at Turner Medical from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. August 1: Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Gurley

July 19: Piggly Wiggly on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hazel Green

July 21: Bruce’s Foodland on Highway 231 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bruce’s Foodland on Highway 231 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 1: Verizon on Highway 231 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Huntsville

July 19: Walmart on Memorial Parkway South from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart on Memorial Parkway South from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 21: Walmart on Drake Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart on Drake Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 23: Space Science Technology Center at 320 Sparkman Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Space Science Technology Center at 320 Sparkman Drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24: Valley Bend Shopping Center in Jones Valley from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Valley Bend Shopping Center in Jones Valley from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 24: Boarhog’s BBQ at 2118 Highway 72 East from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Boarhog’s BBQ at 2118 Highway 72 East from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 25: Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T. Jones from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Mayfair Church of Christ on Carl T. Jones from 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 25: First United Methodist Church on Greene St. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First United Methodist Church on Greene St. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 26: 24/7 Health Club at 3490 Harris Hills Blvd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

24/7 Health Club at 3490 Harris Hills Blvd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 28: Tecvox at 4900 Bradford Drive NW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tecvox at 4900 Bradford Drive NW from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29: Lanier Ford on Clinton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lanier Ford on Clinton Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 31: Steeplechase Townhouse from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Steeplechase Townhouse from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. August 1: Walmart at Memorial Parkway South from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison

July 20: In Memory of Nicole Ann Nunez at 12060 County Line Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Memory of Nicole Ann Nunez at 12060 County Line Road from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 22: Dollar General on Madison Pike from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General on Madison Pike from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 28: Dollar General on 6th Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General on 6th Street from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 29: Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart on Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 1: Redstone Harley Davidson on Highway 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

New Hope

July 20: Piggly Wiggly on Highway 431 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Owens Cross Roads

July 27: Tara Manufacturing on 2294 Old 431 Highway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tara Manufacturing on 2294 Old 431 Highway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30: Walmart on Sutton Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit lifesouth.org.