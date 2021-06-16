LIST: Juneteenth celebrations in North Alabama

(WHNT) — Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States. As of Tuesday, June 15, the Senate passed the bill unanimously to approve the day as a federal holiday. Next, it heads to the House of Representatives and if passed, it will head to President Biden’s desk.

The North Alabama region is hosting a variety of celebrations to honor the holiday. The events are listed below by county.

MADISON COUNTY:

LIMESTONE COUNTY:

Juneteenth Festival: Saturday, June 19, 10a.m. to 7p.m. The first ever Juneteenth festival in downtown Athens will have live entertainment, food, vendors, and art displays. The event is free to the public and is located on the Courthouse Square, S. Marion Street. If you would like to sign up to be a vendor or perform click here.



LAUDERDALE COUNTY:

Juneteenth Celebration in Downtown Florence: Friday, June 18, starts at 7 p.m. The block party will feature music, food, spoken word, and activities for the kids. It is located at the Lauderdale County Courthouse on Court Street. This event is free to the community.



MORGAN COUNTY:

Larinda presents Freedom, the Album: Friday, June 18, 2021 This event is celebrating her album release and Juneteenth. There will be live performances, spoken word, and they will be serving complimentary food and drink for the holiday. Tickets are $25 and you can buy them here. It will be held at Sykes Place on Bank at 726 Bank Street NW in Decatur.

