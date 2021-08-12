LIST: Census data shows these North Alabama cities grew since 2010

(WHNT) — Many North Alabama cities grew over the last ten years, according to U.S. Census data released on Thursday.
Huntsville also took the prize of being Alabama’s new largest city with 215,006 people, a increase of just over 34,000 since the 2010 Census. The Rocket City is followed by Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile.
The state’s population as a whole grew more than 5 million people.
Here’s how several populations across North Alabama’s major cities changed from 2010 to 2019:
The Shoals
- Florence: 40,797 (2020), up 3.1% from 39,650 in 2010
- Muscle Shoals: 14,575 (2020), up 10.8% from 13,154 in 2010
- Russellville: 9,737 (2020), down 1.2% from 9,852 in 2010
- Sheffield: 8,901 (2020), down 1.5% from 9,039 in 2010
- Tuscumbia: 8,461 (2020), down 1.3% from 8,576 in 2010
Metro Huntsville
- Athens: 27,366 (2020), up 25.1% from 21,878 in 2010
- Decatur: 54,445 (2020), down 2.4% from 55,786 in 2010
- Hartselle: 14,466 (2020), up 1.3% from 14,281 in 2010
- Huntsville: 200,574 (2020), up 11.2% from 180,395 in 2010
- Madison: 51,593 (2020), up 19.5% from 43,192 in 2010
Northeast Alabama
- Albertville: 21,711 (2020), up 2.4% from 21,209 in 2010
- Arab: 8,383 (2020), up 3.8% from 8,080 in 2010
- Boaz: 9,704 (2020), up 2.6% from 9,457 in 2010
- Fort Payne: 14,074 (2020, down 0.2% from 14,096 in 2010
- Guntersville: 8,571 (2020), up 3.9% from 8,247 in 2010
- Rainsville: 5,123 (2020), up 2.7% from 4.986 in 2010
- Scottsboro: 14,436 (2020), down 2.4% from 12,786 in 2010
