LIST: Census data shows these North Alabama cities grew since 2010

(WHNT) — Many North Alabama cities grew over the last ten years, according to U.S. Census data released on Thursday.

Huntsville also took the prize of being Alabama’s new largest city with 215,006 people, a increase of just over 34,000 since the 2010 Census. The Rocket City is followed by Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile.

The state’s population as a whole grew more than 5 million people.

Here’s how several populations across North Alabama’s major cities changed from 2010 to 2019:

The Shoals

Florence: 40,797 (2020), up 3.1% from 39,650 in 2010

Muscle Shoals: 14,575 (2020), up 10.8% from 13,154 in 2010

Russellville: 9,737 (2020), down 1.2% from 9,852 in 2010

Sheffield: 8,901 (2020), down 1.5% from 9,039 in 2010

Tuscumbia: 8,461 (2020), down 1.3% from 8,576 in 2010

Metro Huntsville

Athens: 27,366 (2020), up 25.1% from 21,878 in 2010

Decatur: 54,445 (2020), down 2.4% from 55,786 in 2010

Hartselle: 14,466 (2020), up 1.3% from 14,281 in 2010

Huntsville: 200,574 (2020), up 11.2% from 180,395 in 2010

200,574 (2020), up 11.2% from 180,395 in 2010 Madison: 51,593 (2020), up 19.5% from 43,192 in 2010

Northeast Alabama

Albertville: 21,711 (2020), up 2.4% from 21,209 in 2010

Arab: 8,383 (2020), up 3.8% from 8,080 in 2010

Boaz: 9,704 (2020), up 2.6% from 9,457 in 2010

Fort Payne: 14,074 (2020, down 0.2% from 14,096 in 2010

Guntersville: 8,571 (2020), up 3.9% from 8,247 in 2010

Rainsville: 5,123 (2020), up 2.7% from 4.986 in 2010

Scottsboro: 14,436 (2020), down 2.4% from 12,786 in 2010

Full U.S. Census data can be found at census.gov.