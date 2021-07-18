LIST: Blood drives across the Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama Red Cross and Life South Community Blood Center are both dealing with the blood shortage that stretches across the U.S. There are limited amounts of blood, and the organizations are calling it an emergency situation.

If you are able, you’re encouraged to visit one of these locations at the time posted to donate blood. The blood drives listed are between July 19 and August 1.

ARDMORE

July 27: New Hope Wellness Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ATHENS

July 19: Hometown Grocery, S Jefferson from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 23: Walmart, Highway 72 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 24: Cricket Wireless from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 25: Big Lots, Highway 72 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 26: CVS from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 30: In’Tech America-Turner Medical, – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

August 1: Walmart, Highway 72 – 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

GURLEY

July 19: Piggly Wiggly, Highway 72 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

HAZEL GREEN

July 21: Bruce’s Foodland, Highway 231 – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August 1: Verizon Wireless, Highway 231 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE

July 19: Walmart, Memorial Parkway South – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 21: Walmart, Drave Avenue – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 23: Space Science Technology Center, 320 Sparkman Drive – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 24: Valley Bend Shopping Center, Jones Valley – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 25: Mayfair Church of Christ, Carl T Jones – 8:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

July 25: First United Methodist Church, Greene Street – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 26: 24/7 Health Club, 3490 Harris Hills Boulevard – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 28: Tevcox, 4900 Bradford Drive NW – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 29: lanier Ford, Clinton Avenue – 9 a.m .to 3 p.m.

July 29: Neighborhood Walmart, Bailey Cove – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 31: Steeplechase Townhouse – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

August 1: Walmart, Memorial Parkway South – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MADISON

July 20: In Memory of Nicole Ann Nunez, 12060 County Line Road – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 22: Dollar General, Madison Pike – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 28: Dollar General, 6th Street – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 29: Walmart, Highway 72 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

July 31: Redstone Harley Davidson, Highway 20 – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW HOPE

July 20: Piggly Wiggly, Highway 431 – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OWENS CROSS ROADS

July 27: Tara Manufacturing, 2294 Old Highway 431 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 30: Walmart, Sutton Road – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also donate daily at the LifeSouth centers located at 8190 Madison Blvd. or 12060 County Line Road in Madison. Visit their website here for more details.