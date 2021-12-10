LIST: ACT testing canceled at these schools due to severe weather threat

(WHNT) — The threat of severe weather has caused several locations in North Alabama to cancel ACT testing that was set for Saturday, December 11.
A spokesperson for Madison City Schools said students registered to take the test should check with ACT or the listed schools for a rescheduled date. Thus far, no rescheduled dates have been announced.
The following ACT test locations have canceled testing for tomorrow:
- Lexington High School (Lauderdale County Schools)
- Bob Jones High School (Madison City Schools)
- Huntsville City Schools
- James Clemens High School (Madison City Schools)
- MCSS Virtual Academy (Madison County Schools)
- Sparkman High School (Madison County Schools)
