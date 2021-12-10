LIST: ACT testing canceled at these schools due to severe weather threat

(WHNT) — The threat of severe weather has caused several locations in North Alabama to cancel ACT testing that was set for Saturday, December 11.

A spokesperson for Madison City Schools said students registered to take the test should check with ACT or the listed schools for a rescheduled date. Thus far, no rescheduled dates have been announced.

The following ACT test locations have canceled testing for tomorrow:

Lexington High School (Lauderdale County Schools)

Bob Jones High School (Madison City Schools)

Huntsville City Schools

James Clemens High School (Madison City Schools)

MCSS Virtual Academy (Madison County Schools)

Sparkman High School (Madison County Schools)

