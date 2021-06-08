Lindsey Buckingham tour stops in Huntsville this December

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One stop on Lindsey Buckingham’s nationwide tour this fall will include Huntsville.

Buckingham, an alumni of Fleetwood Mac before being fired by the band in 2018, will play the Von Braun Center’s Mars Music Hall on Monday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for reserved seating range from $55 to $75, plus fees. Tickets are available at the VBC Box Office or online at ticketmaster.com on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Buckingham’s tour comes on the heels of announcing his first solo album since 2011. The new record is self-titled and features lead single, “I Don’t Mind.”

Tour Dates:

9/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

9/03 – Prior Lake, MN, @ Mystic Lake (Mystic Showroom)

9/04 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

9/07 – Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

9/08 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

9/09 – Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

9/11 – The Chevalier Theater @ Medford, MA

9/12 – The Music Hall @ Portsmouth, NH

9/14 – Warner Theatre @ Washington, DC

9/16 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall

9/18 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

9/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

9/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

9/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center (Symphony Hall)

9/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/26 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

9/27 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

9/29 – Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

9/30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

12/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/03 – El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

12/05 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

12/08 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts

12/09 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

12/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

12/13 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center, Mars Music Hall

12/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

12/18 – Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

12/20 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater