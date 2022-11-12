Eric James Short Michael Brandon Bowden

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN. (WHNT) – – – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are searching for two inmates.

Authorities say inmates Eric Short and Michael Bowden rode off from their work area in Lincoln County on a yellow Honda foreman four wheeler.

Police say Short and Bowden left their positions and were last seen in Decatur, Alabama and to their knowledge have no money or cell phone.

Authorities say Short was last seen wearing gray coveralls and Bowden could possibly be wearing brown coveralls, and both subjects have numerous tattoos. They also say neither inmates are considered dangerous.

If you see either one of these inmates, please contact your local crime stoppers at 256-350-4613 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 931-433-9821.