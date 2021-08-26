Lincoln County searches for sex offender who failed to report

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a sex offender after he failed to report to the state as part of his probation.

Bobby Ray Damron was released from prison on supervised probation. Damron is required to report to the state and has failed to do so.

Authorities believe he could be located in Elora, Huntland, Lincoln and Franklin County, Tennessee area.

If you see Damron, please contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (931)-433-9821.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department issued warrants for his arrest.