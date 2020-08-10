Lincoln County Schools pushing ahead despite COVID cases among staff, students

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – District and school administrators at Flintville School spent the weekend cleaning and contact tracing after a teacher and student tested positive for COVID-19.

“I want you all to know that every one we needed to contact, has been contacted. I want to personally thank you all for the grace and mercy you have shown us over the past couple of days,” said Flintville School Principal Dr. David Golden.

About 10-minutes away at South Lincoln School, a staff member and student also tested positive for the virus ahead of the weekend.

According to Superintendent Dr. Bill Heath, both schools have been cleaned extensively with cleaners used in hospitals. Golden told WHNT News 19 that janitors volunteered four hours of their time Saturday to deep clean.

The message board outside of Flintville School now reads, “We can do this!”

School will resume Monday. Heath said the district will release how many people have been quarantined as a result of the recent positive tests. Heath added the number of staff and teachers in quarantine could be a major hurdle down the line if more people test positive.

If for some reason a significant amount of staff and teachers test positive, Heath said individual schools could close for a few days to allow time to assess the situation.

If a student or teacher tests positive or is in quarantine awaiting results, both can join digital school. Time frames for returning to the classroom can vary between 10 to 14 days depending on test results and symptoms.

Several parents posted online, thanking the district for notifying them quickly. Several others took to social media, saying they understand the district is doing everything they can to protect students.

Heath said about 25 percent of each school chose to do digital learning.

Click here for more details on Lincoln County’s back to school plan.