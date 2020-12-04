Lincoln County High School to finish semester virtually as COVID-19 cases climb

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — A steady increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines has led Lincoln County Schools officials to send Lincoln County High School students home to learn for the rest of the semester.

Beginning Dec. 7, LCHS students will learn virtually until Dec. 18, when their Christmas break begins. Students will return to school after the break, officials said.

Teachers and staff will still report to work in person if they are not quarantined in order to communicate with students and families, according to the district, and the school will get extra cleaning and sanitization.

Lincoln County had 241 active cases of COVID-19 Friday and was averaging 30 new cases a day over the last two weeks, according to Tennessee Department of Health statistics.