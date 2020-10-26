Lincoln County High School Leo Club hosting Friday diaper drive in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – A group of high schoolers in Fayetteville are collecting diapers for the Crossroads Pregnancy Center all week long.

Collections Monday-Thursday are limited to school only, but the community can help Friday.

From 4-6 p.m., community members can bring their donations to the downtown square.

In accordance with COVID-19 precautions, the diaper drive will be drive-thru – no need for community members to get out of their cars.

Those donating should enter from the east side of the square, pull around to the gazebo, and members of the Leo club will retrieve the donations.

The Leo Club is asking for donations of size 4, 5, and 6 diapers, along with pull-ups of any size.