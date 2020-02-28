Lincoln County High School hosting annual Drive Your Tractor to School day Friday

Students at Lincoln County High School will get to school a little differently Friday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. - It's the end of National Future Farmers of America Week.

Around 6 a.m., students will start arriving at school - a little earlier than usual and with one twist - they'll be in tractors.

Members of FFA drive their tractors to school early in anticipation of this morning's parade.

It's all a part of the National FFA Week celebrations, and it's the 41st annual event in Fayetteville, celebrating the role that agriculture plays in their lives and in their education.

Members, alumni, and guests of FFA will be in the parade. Awards will be given out to tractor drivers and a scholarship will also be awarded.