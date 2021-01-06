Lincoln County High School going to hybrid schedule for month of January

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. — Lincoln County High School students will return to class next week on a hybrid schedule, Director of Schools Bill Heath said Wednesday.

Starting the week of Jan. 11, students with last names beginning with A-K will attend class on campus Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names L-Z will go to school Thursdays and Fridays.

Heath said the schedule would continue until Jan. 29, and the district would announce its future plans for students before that end date.

Students at other schools in the county will return to class five days a week on Jan. 11.

All schools in Lincoln County went fully virtual before the Christmas break because of the high number of COVID-19 cases in the community.