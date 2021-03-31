Lincoln County farmers say recent heavy rain and flooding is “not ideal”

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tennessee – Given the amount of rain across North Alabama and Southern/Middle Tennessee, waterways have been overflowing and causing problems. Some of that water is coming from flooded farm fields.

No farmer wants this much water:



Nor do they want their fences entangled with branches and dirt when streams and rivers flood into the streets and their fields.



Make no mistake, given recent droughts, rain is good. But not this much at this exact moment.

“It’s very important and we are very thankful for it. But there’s certain times that it works out better,” said David Qualls, the Director of the Lincoln County Extension Office.

The office serves as a resource for farmers. Qualls says rain and flooding isn’t ideal right now because calves are being born. Potentially in wet, muddy conditions which is ripe for bacteria and infection. On top of that, cows will exert more energy walking through muddy fields.

“They eat up to 40 percent more hay or whatever they are eating because it takes all that energy,” said Qualls.

Lincoln County is the largest beef producing county in Tennessee. But it also has a diverse selection of crops grown here. Qualls says prior to this flooding and over the next few weeks, farmers may be putting down fertilizer and weed killing products. The concern now is that all may have been washed away for certain farmers.

It’s doesn’t stop there.

“For instance the commercial vegetable and fruit people, the diseases get in at planting time. And at bloom time as the fruit trees bloom and it’s wet, they get disease in there that you can’t do anything about later in the year,” says Qualls.

If farmers faced any of the above, Qualls says there’s always a chance farmers could see smaller yields because it might take longer to get their crop in the ground.

Outside of isolated flooding in fields, it appears fence damage along Mimosa Rd in Fayetteville may have been the major issue farmers faced in this recent round of heavy rainfall.

