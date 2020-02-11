Lincoln County EMA plans for area flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect across several counties between Monday morning and Tuesday evening, including parts of southern Tennessee.

Lincoln County's Emergency Management Agency held a special meeting to plan how to handle the effects of all this wet weather.

In just the last week alone, Lincoln County received between 3.5-8 inches of rain, and NWS says it's not ending anytime soon.

"We're going to get more rain tomorrow and then even more rain on Wednesday so the river is only going to continue to go up through the week," says Chelly Amin, meteorologist and hydrologist for NWS Huntsville.

The county is not only worried about flooding caused by the rain but also what upstream releases will do.

"The Tennessee Valley Authority has an upstream dam here at Tim's Ford so they're also looking to see how much water they can release because there's only so much water they can hold behind the dam," says Amin.

Lincoln County EMA Director Doug Campbell says based on their experience from flooding in 2019, they brought together different agencies to be sure everybody was on the same plan.

"Most of the people in Lincoln County are familiar with the low-lying areas and trouble spots and flash-flood areas," says Campbell. If there is an area prone to flooding or barriers indicating there's flooding, do not try to test the waters.

Campbell says they have checked, and there is a Tennessee code that specifies if someone goes around barricades, they can be ticketed. "You do not have insurance on your vehicles if you go around those, and you are endangering the lives of our responders that are coming out," says Campbell.

Lincoln County EMA says it has a plan and you should too, with alternate routes in mind if your usual way is blocked by floodwaters.

The director of Lincoln County Schools, Dr. Bill Heath, is also asking parents to have a plan in place for child care if schools have to close. He adds they are monitoring the weather closely.

Huntsville NWS gives several precautionary actions during the severe weather:

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.