Lincoln County drowning victim identified

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – The City of Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) released the name of the victim who drowned in the Elk River on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the body of 19-year-old Axel Irahi Osorio Pulido, of Belvidere, Tennessee was recovered following a search for the man.

Officials with FPD said that at around 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Fayetteville City Police, Fayetteville City Fire Department, and Lincoln County EMS responded to a call for water rescue below the Elk River Bridge on Huntsville Highway.

The news release says that responders arrived and discovered ten to 15 minutes had passed since the victim was last seen swimming with family and friends in the area below the old collapsed Stone Bridge.

The Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency, Lincoln Swift Water Rescue Team, and Dive Rescue Team were involved in the search.

The victim’s family was notified after the body was recovered by rescue teams. The victim was taken to the Lincoln County Medical Center for the medical examiner.

Police say no foul play is expected.