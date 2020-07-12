Lincoln County authorities searching for missing man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County authorities need the public’s help locating a missing man.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department said Joshua Lee Cowan, 37, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said Cowan has Huntington’s disease and is known to wander around the Ardmore area, Highway 53 and Highway 110.

Cowan is described to be 5’6″ tall and 120 lbs. He could possible be wearing a blue ball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821 or your local law enforcement agency.