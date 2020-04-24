Lincoln County authorities search for two men wanted for questioning in theft investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office is searching for two persons of interest for questioning about recent thefts.

Authorities say a third suspect, Dylan Nelson is in custody, and warrants have been filed for the thefts in the Taft/Coldwater area.

But they need public for information about the location Johnny Hasting and Rocky Williams.

If anyone has any information on their location or about the thefts, contact the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office Investigations Unit by email at Info@lcsherifftn.net

The sheriff’s office posted that you may be eligible for Crime Stoppers reward money for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department Investigative Division is assisting in this ongoing investigation.