Lincoln County authorities looking for theft suspects

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. – Lincoln County authorities released photos and video Wednesday of a truck they believe is tied to multiple thefts in the Taft and Coldwater areas.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department released the images and said the truck may be tied to a rash of thefts from garages and vehicles over the past two weeks.

(Photo provided by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department)

“Everyone is going through this time together, and then you have this trash going out at night and stealing the hardworking people’s property,” Sheriff Murray Blackwelder said in a statement. “Please help us take them out of society and put them where they belong.”

Anyone with potential information on the suspects can email the sheriff’s department.