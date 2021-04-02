Limited ‘Help End Epilepsy’ tags available for free in Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A new Alabama select license plate might be the first of its kind… if enough people get it.

And it’s all for a good cause: to end childhood epilepsy.

The new Madison County Service Center is one of the DMV offices to get one of the new ‘Help End Epilepsy‘ tags, with Alabama being the only state in the country to offer a plate for this cause.

According to Children’s of Alabama, more than 50 thousand people in the state have the neurological disorder, emphasizing the need for awareness and research to combat, it said.

The cause marketing director for the hospital, Emily Hornak, said about only one hundred more Alabamians have to sign up for one of the tags in order to reach one thousand total and become a permanent choice at state DMV offices.

And thanks to a donation to the campaign, those last hundred selected will be free of charge for drivers, she said.

“There’s some immediate action there from your viewers if they want to be part of that thousand pre-commitments,” Hornak said. “Then hopefully we will reach that goal by the end of this month and then the state will go into production and in a couple of months they’ll be ready for folks to be putting on their vehicles.”

The deadline to reach one thousand plates is April 30. After that, the cost will be the standard 50 dollars for special plates.

“It’s great because we hope viewers will go, ‘Wow, that’s a tag and a mission that I would like to get behind,'” Hornak said.