LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Chairman Collin Daly made a visit to the Limestone County Career Technical Center on Thursday to proclaim February as Career and Technical Education Month for the County.
Daly was joined by Directors Vince Green and Dr. John Wilson, along with the staff and students of the center for the announcement.
The skills students learn at the center will help directly prepare them for high-wage, high-demand careers, the county commission says. Several Career Cluster Pathways are offered, including the following:
- Agriculture STEAM
- Building Construction
- Electrical/Industrial
- HVAC
- Welding
- Graphic Communications
- Teaching and Training
- Pre-Engineering
- Health Science
- JROTC
- Culinary Arts
- Cosmetology
- Cybersecurity
- Programming
- Modern Manufacturing
- Precision Machining
- EMT
- Firefighting
- Law enforcement
- Automotive Service
- Collision Repair
- Diesel Technology
To learn more about the Limestone County Career Technical Center, financial aid, or individual career paths offered, visit their website here.