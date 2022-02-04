LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Chairman Collin Daly made a visit to the Limestone County Career Technical Center on Thursday to proclaim February as Career and Technical Education Month for the County.

Daly was joined by Directors Vince Green and Dr. John Wilson, along with the staff and students of the center for the announcement.

The skills students learn at the center will help directly prepare them for high-wage, high-demand careers, the county commission says. Several Career Cluster Pathways are offered, including the following:

Agriculture STEAM

Building Construction

Electrical/Industrial

HVAC

Welding

Graphic Communications

Teaching and Training

Pre-Engineering

Health Science

JROTC

Culinary Arts

Cosmetology

Cybersecurity

Programming

Modern Manufacturing

Precision Machining

EMT

Firefighting

Law enforcement

Automotive Service

Collision Repair

Diesel Technology

To learn more about the Limestone County Career Technical Center, financial aid, or individual career paths offered, visit their website here.