Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo takes place this weekend

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo finally takes place this weekend.

Festivities begin Thursday at 7 p.m. with the slack rodeo at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Arena, located on Highway 99 in Athens.

Gates open Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m. both nights. The Kid’s Gold Rush begins at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, on the sheriff’s rodeo website or at Preston’s Western Wear in Athens. The rodeo did reduce the number of tickets for sale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual rodeo serves as a fundraiser for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. It was originally scheduled to take place in May, but the pandemic forced its postponement.