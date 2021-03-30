Limestone man charged with father’s murder

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County authorities arrested a man and charged him with murdering his father Monday.

Online jail records show Daniel James Thornton, 27, was booked into the Limestone County Jail just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. He is charged with murder.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said Monday it had sufficient evidence to charge Thornton with killing his father, David Thornton, 51, at his home on New Garden Road in the Piney Chapel community early Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said it received a call about the shooting around 3 a.m. and found David Thornton had been shot to death.

Daniel Thornton told investigators he was in the bathroom at the home when he heard gunshots and found his father’s body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Daniel Thornton had hit his father several times in a fight hours before the shooting, and that he admitted using methamphetamine hours before the shooting as well. They also said Thornton called a friend of his father’s before the sheriff’s office was contacted.

Thornton’s bond was not set at publishing time.