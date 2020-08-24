Limestone, Jackson County to participate in Rural Recovery Accelerator

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County was selected to participate in the Rural Recovery Accelerator.

This initiative is a new community-oriented technical assistance program designed to help rural communities build the economic resiliency strategies needed to survive the current crisis.

Rural Recovery Accelerator was launched by Opportunity Alabama, a statewide organization dedicated to connecting communities with capital.

Limestone was selected from a statewide pool of applicants for the new program and Opportunity Alabama is working closely with limestone organizations to equip communities in the county with data, relationships, and strategies to recover and thrive post the pandemic.

“We were impressed with the capacity Limestone County demonstrated for economic growth, even in the midst of the current national crisis,” says Opportunity Alabama CEO, Alex Flachsbart.

Limestone is one of six counties statewide selected to participate in the beta version of the Accelerator. Other communities statewide selected to participate in the Accelerator include Sumter, Butler, Calhoun, Jackson, and Chambers counties.

Click here to take Rural Recovery Accelerator survey.